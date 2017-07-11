Win a Deluxe Ocean-view Stateroom With Balcony »

On a spiritual voyage like no other, imagine breathing in the vast expanse of night sky from your (free) private balcony overlooking the Grand Cayman Island.

Our 90th anniversary will end with a celebration at sea, Jan. 28 – Feb. 3, 2018. Whether you’re interested in learning more or you’re among the hundreds who have already booked a cabin, you can enter our raffle to stay in a deluxe ocean-view stateroom with balcony aboard Royal Caribbean International’s Freedom of the Seas®.

We’ve teamed up with Global Peace Workers to bring you this raffle. Tickets are just $25, and proceeds go toward creating an endowment for the future of this publication. You can purchase as many tickets as you’d like.

E-raffle tickets may be purchased ONLY online. All rules, regulations and exclusions are disclosed on the purchase site above. If you have questions about the raffle, please email GlobalPeaceWorkers@Gmail.com.

This raffle will run August 1 through October 14, 2017. Please note that tickets are not tax-deductible.

The drawing will take place in Florida at the office of Global Peace Workers, 460 46th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL, 33703. The raffle ends midnight October 14, 2017, and the drawing will take place on October 15, 2017, at 1:00 p.m.

If you have already paid a deposit for your stateroom or plan to book a stateroom, you can still enter to win. If you are selected, your deposit will be refunded to you. And if you decide to reserve your stateroom between now and October 14, when the winner will be selected, the same applies. If the winner has paid the deposit, that money will be fully refunded. If you have reserved a higher category than the prize (deluxe ocean-view stateroom with balcony), you would just pay the difference.

All proceeds from the raffle benefit the work of Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine and will be placed in an endowment for the future of this publication.

In honor of this magazine’s 90th anniversary year, join a life-changing lineup on board Royal Caribbean International’s Freedom of the Seas® for the Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine “Spirit at Sea” cruise.

This is a six-night winter getaway with 400 like-minded beings and programming you won’t find anywhere else. It’s sure to be a trip of a lifetime, leaving from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and visiting two ports in Mexico and the Grand Cayman Islands.

For only a $250 fully refundable deposit, you can make sure the perfect cabin or suite is yours on this adventure. Call 1-800-828-4813 to book a cabin only and talk to a service representative.

Check out the exciting shore excursions here, from snorkeling with stingrays and coral gardens in Grand Cayman to the Chacchoben Ruins, kayaking and the Seven Colors Lagoon in Mexico.

