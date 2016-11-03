One Man, Millions of Books »

Robert Brown created a massive ripple with his heart of service that continues to transform generations to this day.

Mr. Brown may be one of the most remarkable people you’ve never heard of, but his work has touched millions of lives, both through his Civil Rights advocacy in the U.S. and his reading outreach program for the people of Africa, the International BookSmart Foundation. Brown’s life was forever transformed at the age of 12 when his grandmother gave him a little book by Dr. Ernest Holmes, “It’s Up to You” (you can find a copy here).

How have the powerful teachings and philosophy of Science of Mind and Holmes changed your life? How have they made a difference in the lives of those you love?

Create your own ripple like Robert Brown by sharing with Science of Mind Development. »

Your year-end gift makes programs possible like Global Services, World Ministries, Youth Programs, Spiritual Living Circles, Lifelong Learning Classes and Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine.

Enjoy this powerful video below, “Your Wishes Delivered: Mr. Brown’s Books,” and learn more about his worldwide impact born from a seed planted by Dr. Ernest Holmes.

And find the entire feature about Brown by Rev. Dr. John Waterhouse in the October 2016 issue of Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine.

