Our Vision: A World That Works for All »

In the October 2017 90th anniversary issue, featuring our founder Dr. Ernest Holmes on the cover, we take a look at the future of Science of Mind through some of our progressive ministries: interfaith and multicultural, global, diversity, social justice and emerging leaders.

We honor the many dedicated teams of individuals representing Centers for Spiritual Living (CSL) and the Science of Mind philosophy across the planet. In this month’s issue, we give you a look into nine of these ministries and the good work being revealed in their respective communities and continents. CSL Executive Director Steve Burton offers an introduction into the next annals of the Science of Mind Archives with “The Journey Ahead.”

You can find more details about these impactful ministries at SoMArchives.org.

Archives Executive Director Kathy Mastroianni, RScP, and Rebecca Hiraoka coordinated the October feature as a conclusion to their year-long series on Religious Science and world happenings over the last nine decades of this magazine’s publication.

More about the Science of Mind Archives and Library Foundation

The Science of Mind Archives and Library Foundation has spent the past 10 years protecting, preserving and presenting the legacy of Religious Science and the work of founder Ernest Holmes and his contemporaries. Its mission is to locate, organize, preserve and share records, resources, materials and documents that support the activities and expressions of Science of Mind.

The library has approximately 12,000 volumes of new and rare books by metaphysical authors, great theologians and popular self-help authors. It is one of the largest collections of metaphysical books in the United States. We are constantly adding materials today for the history of tomorrow.

At SoMArchives.org, you’ll find published and unpublished writings of Holmes. The extensive website contains books, pamphlets and magazines by other Science of Mind authors as well as an impressive collection of other New Thought writings. We are dedicated to presenting a complete library of Science of Mind in digital format. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, membership to this website is now provided free of charge to all. All public domain materials may be downloaded. Copyrighted materials may be previewed and are available for sale in our e-store.

The Archives is a deep spiritual resource, providing free and low-cost New Thought books, audio recordings, back issues of Science of Mind magazine and so much more.

Visit SoMArchives.org to learn how you can become involved.

The Science of Mind Archives and Library Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization.

Comments

comments