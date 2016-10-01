We’re kicking off the 90th anniversary celebration with a gift to the world »

Each day in the month of October, you can find FREE audio versions of the “Daily Guides” on this page.

As is tradition this month, the “Guides” are written by Religious Science founder, Dr. Ernest Holmes (and curated by wisdom teacher Rev. Dr. Jesse Jennings). So, we’re giving you 31 uplifting days of Ernest!

Our fondest hope is that you enjoy and share these daily inspirations. The quotes are from Holmes’s contemporaries (as read by publisher Dr. David Goldberg), the daily reflection is read in the style of Holmes, and affirmations by Religious Science practitioner Beverly Schler conclude the powerful recordings.

NOTE: You can download the entire month’s audio files as a compressed folder here.

Introduction from Rev. Dr. Jesse Jennings



October 1, 2016: Make the Venture



October 2, 2016: Universal Understanding



October 3, 2016: Trusting in Growth



October 4, 2016: That Which We Know



October 5, 2016: Authentic Living



October 6, 2016: A Center of Activity



October 7, 2016: Being to Becoming



October 8, 2016: Converting Confusion



October 9, 2016: Go Forth Gladly



October 10, 2016: The Matter of Spirit



October 11, 2016: Re-Creation



October 12, 2016: Spiritual Magnetism



October 13, 2016: Infinite Stillness



October 14, 2016: From Problem to Answer



October 15, 2016: Endeavor to Rise



October 16, 2016: Directed Belief

October 17, 2016: Separation Into Unity

October 18, 2016: Affirmative Life

October 19, 2016: Opening the Door

October 20, 2016: A Sense of Immersion

October 21, 2016: The Light of Illumination

October 22, 2016: The Science of Prayer

October 23, 2016: Agreement With Life

October 24, 2016: Increasing Awareness

October 25, 2016: Cause and Cure

October 26, 2016: Relight the Torch

October 27, 2016: The Set of the Sail

October 28, 2016: Increased Blessing

October 29, 2016: Stick to It

October 30, 2016: The Silent Process

October 31, 2016: Into the Mystery

Comments

comments