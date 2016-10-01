We’re kicking off the 90th anniversary celebration with a gift to the world » Each day in the month of October, you can find FREE audio versions of the “Daily Guides” on this page.
As is tradition this month, the “Guides” are written by Religious Science founder, Dr. Ernest Holmes (and curated by wisdom teacher Rev. Dr. Jesse Jennings).
So, we’re giving you 31 uplifting days of Ernest!
Our fondest hope is that you enjoy and share these daily inspirations. The quotes are from Holmes’s contemporaries (as read by publisher Dr. David Goldberg), the daily reflection is read in the style of Holmes, and affirmations by Religious Science practitioner Beverly Schler conclude the powerful recordings.
Introduction from Rev. Dr. Jesse Jennings
October 1, 2016: Make the Venture
October 2, 2016: Universal Understanding
October 3, 2016: Trusting in Growth
October 4, 2016: That Which We Know
October 5, 2016: Authentic Living
October 6, 2016: A Center of Activity
October 7, 2016: Being to Becoming
October 8, 2016: Converting Confusion
October 9, 2016: Go Forth Gladly
October 10, 2016: The Matter of Spirit
October 11, 2016: Re-Creation
October 12, 2016: Spiritual Magnetism
October 13, 2016: Infinite Stillness
October 14, 2016: From Problem to Answer
October 15, 2016: Endeavor to Rise
October 16, 2016: Directed Belief
October 17, 2016: Separation Into Unity
October 18, 2016: Affirmative Life
October 19, 2016: Opening the Door
October 20, 2016: A Sense of Immersion
October 21, 2016: The Light of Illumination
October 22, 2016: The Science of Prayer
October 23, 2016: Agreement With Life
October 24, 2016: Increasing Awareness
October 25, 2016: Cause and Cure
October 26, 2016: Relight the Torch
October 27, 2016: The Set of the Sail
October 28, 2016: Increased Blessing
October 29, 2016: Stick to It
October 30, 2016: The Silent Process
October 31, 2016: Into the Mystery
October 31, 2016: Into the Mystery
