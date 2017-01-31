Spend the Month of February With Eugene Holden »

For the first time, you can download the uplifting voice and inspiring messages of Eugene Holden, RScP.

Available at CDBaby.com, the February 2017 Daily Guides celebrate diversity and unity, including quotes from influential African-American leaders and change agents.

You can purchase the entire month for just $14.99 or individual tracks for just 99 cents.

NOTE: All proceeds benefit the World Ministries and outreach programs of Centers for Spiritual Living, the publisher of this magazine.

Here is Eugene Holden to tell you more. Listen to his introduction below:

