Join publisher/editor Dr. David Goldberg, popular columnist Stef Swink, RScP, and New Thought visionaries from across the world for a life-changing exploration into the work of poet David Whyte. The course was created by Barry Heermann based on Whyte’s book “Crossing the Unknown Sea.”
We are offering 4-week or 8-week spiritual explorations, and each session is approximately one hour long.
» Click here for an example “welcome letter” to gain a sense of the course work (the weekly overview appears on page 2 of the PDF).
Select the schedule that works best for you and attend from anywhere in the world. And a portion of all proceeds benefits the ministry and expansion of this publication.
One thought on “Deep Currents: New Classes!”
There isn’t a lot of information:( Can you direct me additional course content?
Is there a format that used? What is the length of each session? One hour?
Thank you.