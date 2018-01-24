We Set Sail This Weekend!

In honor of this magazine’s 90th anniversary year, more than 200 beloved supporters are boarding Royal Caribbean International’s Freedom of the Seas® for the Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine “Spirit at Sea” cruise (January 28 – February 3, 2018).

This is a six-night winter getaway with unique spiritual programming and excursions. It’s sure to be a trip of a lifetime, leaving from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and visiting two ports in Mexico and the Grand Cayman Islands.

If you can’t be with us, check back on our website to experience the cruise, from Facebook Live events with our international speakers to fun photos, videos and testimonials from those on board.

Steve Burton, Executive Director of Centers for Spiritual Living (publisher of the magazine), welcomes you on board and thanks you for helping us create a $40,000 endowment fund to benefit the next 90 years.

