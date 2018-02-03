Creating a $40,000 Endowment Fund »
Thank you for supporting our 90th anniversary cruise, which set sail last weekend and returns on Saturday, February 3, 2018. It was a special event two years in the planning and nine decades in the making.
Whether you were on board with us from Ft. Lauderdale to Mexico and Grand Cayman — or you generously support us with your magazine subscription or tithe — you are helping us set a strong foundation for the next 90 years.
Together, we continue to share this powerful, life-affirming philosophy and uplift the planet one new thought at a time.
If you would like to be part of the endowment fund, you can visit this page.
You can also use our new “Text to Give” program. Download all the details here.
Check out a photo gallery from the cruise below, and please click on the images for a full-size view.
You can share your photos from the 90th anniversary cruise by emailing us at SoMatSea@ScienceOfMind.com.