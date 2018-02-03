Creating a $40,000 Endowment Fund »

Thank you for supporting our 90th anniversary cruise, which set sail last weekend and returns on Saturday, February 3, 2018. It was a special event two years in the planning and nine decades in the making.

Whether you were on board with us from Ft. Lauderdale to Mexico and Grand Cayman — or you generously support us with your magazine subscription or tithe — you are helping us set a strong foundation for the next 90 years.

Together, we continue to share this powerful, life-affirming philosophy and uplift the planet one new thought at a time.

You can also use our new “Text to Give” program. Download all the details here.

Check out a photo gallery from the cruise below, and please click on the images for a full-size view.

You can share your photos from the 90th anniversary cruise by emailing us at SoMatSea@ScienceOfMind.com.

