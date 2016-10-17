Share an Imagined Conversation Between Dr. Ernest Holmes and Any Being »

As part of the culmination of our 90th anniversary year in 2017, we’ll be publishing a compilation of reader and magazine author essays called “Conversations With Ernest.” Your 500-word essay could be considered in this historic work commemorating nine decades of Religious Science and the publication of this beloved, digest-sized magazine.

Watch a Special Conversation With Our Founder

Publisher and editor Dr. David Goldberg reflects with Dr. Ernest Holmes about nine decades of Science of Mind magazine and invites readers to submit their own “Conversations With Ernest” through a 500-word essay. Submit yours at Edit@ScienceOfMind.com and please include “A Conversation With Ernest” in the subject line.

All entries become the property of Science of Mind magazine and may be used in the magazine and/or other formats without remuneration to the author.

