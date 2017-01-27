As Seen on the New Thought Channel »

Many of the powerful and insightful voices you enjoy monthly in Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine are now featured on the New Thought Channel!

Join Mitch Horowitz, Temple Hayes, David Bruner, Roger Teel, Dennis Merritt Jones and many other New Thought leaders as they expand global consciousness through streaming television.

» Click here to download free articles by these New Thought Channel guests as published in Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine.

What happens when you combine a 90-year old magazine with the revolutionary technology of streaming television? Another page of history is written!

Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine and the New Thought Channel (NTC-TV) have joined forces to provide some of the magazine’s extensive content to television viewers worldwide.

New Thought Channel is a central location on your television where you can watch weekly lessons from spiritual leaders, enjoy music from your favorite musicians, learn from seminars, be enlightened by talk shows, hear popular audio shows and much more.

A gathering place for the spiritually open-minded, NTC-TV is currently streaming on Roku and Amazon Fire TV media players and will soon be available on Apple TV as well.

Comments

comments