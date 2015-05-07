Science of Mind: Guide for Spiritual Living

Founded in 1927 by Dr. Ernest Holmes, the magazine inspires readers to create happier, richer and more satisfying lives by using spiritual principles. The monthly publication has 40,000 subscribers around the world and a Facebook following of 400,000. It is available at Barnes & Noble and independent bookstores and comes in print and digital formats. It is published by Centers for Spiritual Living, which is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

Centers for Spiritual Living™

Founded in 1927 by Dr. Ernest Holmes, the nonprofit is dedicated to helping individuals learn how to use spiritual principles and develop a direct relationship with God. There are over 400 Centers for Spiritual Living around the world that teach Holmes’s philosophy called Science of Mind®. This spiritual teaching draws on the wisdom of the ages and New Thought principles to promote awakening and personal growth. It holds that all life is sacred and that each human being is an expression of God. The organization honors all spiritual paths and lifestyles. Visit the » Centers for Spiritual Living website.



Dr. Ernest Holmes

Dr. Ernest Holmes’s work in the Science of Mind is recognized today as one of the leading viewpoints in modern metaphysics and New Thought. Deepak Chopra, Wayne Dyer, Iyanla Vanzant, Louise Hay, Michael Bernard Beckwith, Jean Houston and many other famous inspirational thinkers have studied Holmes.

Holmes developed a universal philosophy and tools for spiritual living that profoundly resonate to this day. His work provides us with a personal spiritual path, an understanding of our relationship with the Universe, and a connected and joyful approach to daily living.

He wrote his seminal book “The Science of Mind” in 1926 and revised the text in 1938 to create an edition that has since been published in several languages. Dr. Holmes is also the author of numerous other books on metaphysics and originated the Science of Mind magazine, which has been in continuous publication since 1927.

Born in Maine, Holmes was largely self-taught, seeking out the writings of Ralph Waldo Emerson, Christian D. Larson, Thomas Troward and Phineas Quimby. Holmes founded the Institute of Religious Science, which is now Centers for Spiritual Living. Holmes inspired the “positive thinking” of Norman Vincent Peale, Peggy Lee, Cary Grant, Cecil B. DeMille, and countless.

Our Global Vision

We envision all people, all beings, and all life as expressions of God.

We see a world in which each and every person lives in alignment with his/her highest spiritual principle, emphasizing unity with God and connection with each other; a world in which individually and collectively we are called to a higher state of consciousness and action.

We envision humanity awakening to its spiritual magnificence and discovering the creative power of thought; a world where each and every person discovers his/her own personal power and ability to create an individual life that works within a world that works for everyone.

We envision a world in which we live and grow as One Global Family that respects and honors the interconnectedness of all life; a world where this kinship with all life prospers and connects through the guidance of spiritual wisdom and experience.

We envision a world where personal responsibility joins with social conscience in every area of the political, corporate, academic, and social sectors, providing sustainable structures to further the emerging global consciousness.

We envision a world where each and every person has enough food, a home and a sense of belonging; a world of peace and harmony, enfranchisement and justice.

We envision a world in which resources are valued, cared for, and grown, and where there is generous and continuous sharing of these resources.

We envision a worldwide culture in which forgiveness (whether for errors, injustices, or debts) is the norm.

We envision a world which has renewed its emphasis on beauty, nature, and love through the resurgence of creativity, art, and aesthetics.

We envision a world that works for everyone and for all of creation.

Trademark

Science of Mind® is a registered U.S. trademark of SOMARK, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary corporation of the Centers for Spiritual Living, and all rights are reserved.

Privacy Statement