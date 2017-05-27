Announcing our Monthly Themes for 2018! »
Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine has been celebrating 90 years in continuous publication throughout 2017. Be part of our next nine decades by contributing in 2018.
Here’s a list of » 2018 Magazine Themes and deadlines to help you plan ahead.
Visit the “Contact” page of this website to connect with a member of the publishing team.
It may be of interest if you would like to:
submit a writing sample,
submit a book or audio collection for inclusion in our “Media Reviews” section,
submit a letter to the editor,
participate in “Your Space” or “A Conversation with Ernest,”
advertise with us in the coming year or
as an advertiser, participate in special sections and in our “Enlightened Emporium” reviews.
One thought on “2018 Magazine Themes”
I am unable to find “The Media Review Section,” so I will email to this location. Could this please be forwarded?