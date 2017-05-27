Announcing our Monthly Themes for 2018! »

Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine has been celebrating 90 years in continuous publication throughout 2017. Be part of our next nine decades by contributing in 2018.

Here’s a list of » 2018 Magazine Themes and deadlines to help you plan ahead.

Visit the “Contact” page of this website to connect with a member of the publishing team.

It may be of interest if you would like to:

  • submit a writing sample,

  • submit a book or audio collection for inclusion in our “Media Reviews” section,

  • submit a letter to the editor,

  • participate in “Your Space” or “A Conversation with Ernest,”

  • advertise with us in the coming year or

  • as an advertiser, participate in special sections and in our “Enlightened Emporium” reviews.

Thank you for your interest in expanding lives through Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine.

 

